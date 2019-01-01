Solari humiliation & team isolation - why Isco's Real Madrid career lies in tatters

Blancos coach Santiago Solari doesn't favour the playmaker, but the problems run deeper and a summer exit looks likely

Real Madrid, despite being decimated by injuries and struggling for goals across the board since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo, are showing no signs of reintroducing Isco to the starting XI under Santiago Solari - but why?

The situation is a complex one, especially given the lack of communication coming out of the Spain international's camp, but Goal will attempt to explain.

Firstly, Solari is not a big fan of the four-time Champions League winner's style of play. The Argentine coach prefers a 4-3-3 system without a recognised number 10 – the very position that the playmaker plays his finest football.

In addition, Isco has not been in his best form since Solari's appointment (one only has to watch his performances to note that as fact), but is seemingly showing no interest in training sessions to rectify that fact.

Indeed, it is thought that Isco had counted on being given more game time to return to his best, but Solari has no intention of giving additional minutes to someone who seems not to be pushing personal limits to return to 100 per cent match fitness.

Instead, Solari prefers players with a good engine and willing to run themselves into the ground for the team. One must only look at Lucas Vazquez, Fede Valverde, Vinicius Jr. and even Brahim Diaz being picked ahead of him to recognise that.

So what chance does Isco have of regaining his spot in the starting XI? Well, he has been named on the bench several times, so there is nothing to suggest that he has been frozen out. It is more likely that his coach won't place his trust in him until he returns to match fitness.

That's all well and good, you might say, but how does he feel about Dani Ceballos, four years his junior, being introduced off the bench against Betis, with 15 minutes to go and Madrid needing a goal?

In general, the people in Isco's camp are staying quiet, but one look at the player's face during matches paints a picture of an unhappy and angry young man.

One friend of the 26-year-old did speak out via Instagram, however, stating: “Solari has the same idea of football as I do of engineering” before calling the Real boss a “murderer of football”.

Another large matter of note is the complete lack of public support from Isco's team-mates – not a single member of the squad has defended him during his time in the wilderness. That could be a suggestion that the players are in agreement with the coach that Isco's style simply doesn't suit the club's football.

And let's not forget being booed by his own fans in Madrid's clash with CSKA Moscow. Couple that with a lack of support from the club and it's easy to imagine that a departure from the Santiago Bernabeu could be on the cards as soon as is feasible.

So is Isco's Real Madrid career over? In short: yes. Certainly as long as Solari remains in charge and Isco is not at 100% fitness. Even if Madrid do appoint a new boss in the summer, however, the damage may already be irreversible.

Article continues below

What happens next? A January move is unlikely. Even with Castilla players being preferred ahead of Isco, the club are still in tatters with regards to injuries, and a player with such a high profile means negotiations will not be fast.

Although he has been linked with Manchester City in the past, Goal understands that a move to the Etihad will not be forthcoming as he does not fit into Pep Guardiola's plans. Instead, reports suggesting Juventus as a potential destination are probably closer to reality.

For now, Isco's seat on the bench is likely to stay warm until the summer at the earliest.