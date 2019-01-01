Socceroo Behich seals return to Turkey

The Aussie defender was struggling for game time in the Netherlands

Socceroos left-back Aziz Behich has signed a three-year deal with Turkish Super Lig side .

Behich had spent the season with Eredivisie side but struggled to break into the team, playing just 70 minutes in the league.

The 28-year-old had spent five years prior to his move to the in with Bursaspor and has sealed his return to the country with a side that just fell short of silverware this season.

Basaksehir finished just two points shy of in Super Lig having never previously won the top-flight title.

The club's current starting left-back is former defender Gael Clichy with Behich brought in to offer some stern opposition.

Article continues below

"Our club signed a 3-year contract with Australian defender Aziz Behich of the Netherlands's PSV Eindhoven club," a Basaksehir club statement read.

"We welcome Aziz Behich and wish him success with our orange-navy blue shirt."