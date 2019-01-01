Singaporean fans will get to watch Malaysian matches beginning this weekend

Fans in Singapore will get to watch Malaysian matches beginning this weekend, revealed competitions organiser MFL on Friday.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Football fans in Singapore will get to watch Malaysian matches beginning this weekend, revealed competitions organiser Malaysian Football League (MFL) on Friday.

Football fans in the republic will get to watch 30 Malaysia , matches and encounters, mostly those involving Singaporean players plying their trade with Malaysian clubs. The matches will be shown on Mio Sports channels, operated by pay-television operator Singtel TV

MFL however did not disclose whether the company is paying the organisation for the broadcasting rights.

There are currently four Singaporean stars playing in Malaysia; Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) captain Harris Harun, Safuwan Baharudin ( ), Khairul Amri Kamal (Felda United) and defender Shakir Hamzah.

Safuwan Baharudin (right). Photo by Sports Regime

MFL chief executive officer Kevin Ramalingam has commended the deal with the neighbouring country's television operator.

"The 2019 season is an interesting one due to the participation of several Singaporean stars in Malaysian competitions.

"We are happy to welcome Singtel TV along on our journey to showcase Malaysian football to overseas fans. We hope that it will be a long collaboration."

12 matches that have been confirmed for broadcast are Super League and FA Cup clashes, while the remaining 18 will be Malaysia Cup matches.

Follow Goal Malaysia' s Instagram account to see photos and watch videos from Malaysian football!