Transfers
Perlis

Singapore international Faris leaves Perlis without playing a game

Last updated
Comments()
He is the second player to depart the Northern Lions despite having only recently signed for them, ahead of the 2019 season.

BY        ZULHILMI ZAINAL       Follow on Twitter

Singapore international Faris Ramli has terminated his contract with Premier League side Perlis, less than a month after joining them.

The former PKNS FC winger's signing had been announced by the Northern Lions on January 10, although he had earlier been seen in trial with Super League club Perak.

Editors' Picks

The statement issued by Perlis on Wednesday was expectedly veiled in ambiguity, explaining that the decision was made due to family and personal reasons on the winger's part.

However, Faris is not the first player to cut ties with Perlis in the current pre-season without having played for them in a competitive match.

Earlier this week, Malaysia U-19 striker Zafuan Azeman, who had also signed for them in early January, decided to join Pulau Pinang instead, after a mutual termination.

The recent sudden departures have called into question the ability of the controversial new Perlis management to run the side. After the leadership of the board was taken over by 'Datuk' Ahmad Amizal Shaifit Ahmad Rafie, the then-third tier side were allowed by league organiser MFL to move up to the Premier League as replacement for the disqualified Terengganu City, despite the Northern Lions having finished their league campaign bottom of their group.

A spate of high-profile signings, including of former Malaysia international Safee Sali, followed, but so did more controversies.

The players retained from the previous season revealed that they have not received their wages, while their training location has been moved almost 500 kilometres away, from the state of Perlis to near Kuala Lumpur, without their agreement.

As a result, observers and fans have criticised MFL's decision to hand promotion to the two-time Malaysia Cup winners and one-time Super League champions.

Despite all this, the Northern Lions are determined to carry on their preparations for the new season. Just hours after announcing Faris' pre-mature departure, they unveiled three new foreign signings.

Follow Goal Malaysia 's Instagram account for photos and videos!

Next article:
India on the lookout of a Technical Director
Next article:
De Jong admits talks with PSG and City before signing for Barca
Next article:
'I do not regret' resting Messi - Valverde defiant after Barcelona defeat
Next article:
Tottenham boss Pochettino insists Premier League should delay VAR introduction
Next article:
Palace keeper Hennessey charged over alleged Nazi salute
Close