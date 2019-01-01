Singapore allowed to call up two senior players for this year's SEA games

Fandi Ahmad has the option of calling up senior Lions for the SEA games

Singapore will be allowed to call up two senior players for the South-east Asia (SEA) Games at the Nov 30-Dec 11 Games in the . This comes after a change in the ruling last month by this year's organisers listed that "a maximum of two players born before 1 Jan 1997 are eligible to participate".

Since 2001, the SEA Games football competition has been a U-23 or U-22 event.

It remains to be seen if Singapore U-22 coach, Fandi Ahmad will take advantage of this ruling as he now has the option of calling the likes of Hariss Harun, Hasan Sunny and Safuwan Baharudin.

Singapore has never won the SEA Games football gold, finishing second three times (1983, 1985 and 1989).