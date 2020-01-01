Simeone reaches milestone with 500th game in charge of Atletico Madrid

The Argentine's decade-long run has seen the club become regular La Liga title contenders while claiming several trophies along the way

Diego Simeone will take charge of his 500th game in charge of on Wednesday as he leads the Spanish club in a match against .

Simeone originally took charge of Atletico Madrid in 2011, taking over from Gregorio Manzano, who had been dismissed the day prior.

The Argentine had previously been in charge of Racing Club, Catania, River Plate, Estudiantes and San Lorenzo

His first match as manager was a 0–0 away draw against Malaga, and it has only been up from there since for Simeone's Atleti.

During his time in charge of the club, Simeone has won a total of seven trophies, most notably the Spanish league title in 2013-14.

Led by 27 goals from Diego Costa, Atleti pipped and to the title that season, winning by claiming three more points than both of their title rivals.

In addition to the league crown, Simeone has also guided Atleti to two crowns, a , a Supercopa de Espana, and two UEFA Super Cup crowns.

The one competition Simeone has yet to conquer with Atleti is the , having come close on two occasions.

Simeone's side was Real Madrid in the final in 2014, with Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer paving the way for Atleti's crosstown rivals in an eventual 4-1 win.

Then, two years later, Simeone and Atleti finished runners-up yet again, with Real Madrid taking home another Champions League crown by taking down their rivals in a penalty shootout.

After Getafe, up next for Atleti is a visit to on Sunday before returning home to face Athletic Bilbao six days later.

Atleti remain involved in the Champions League as well as the Spanish side will take on in the Round of 16.

However, they will be without club legend Costa, who has ended his second spell with Atletico after cancelling his contract early.

The 32-year-old former international had been a fringe member of the Atletico side this season, making just seven La Liga appearances and scoring twice.

Costa asked to leave Atletico, citing personal reasons, and has been linked with a return to the Premier League having previously played in with Chelsea.