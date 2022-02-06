Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher escaped a red card following a VAR check after charging out of his area and fouling Cardiff City forward Mark Harris during Sunday's FA Cup tie.

Referee Andrew Madley deemed the foul only worthy of a yellow card, with VAR agreeing with his decision that a clear and obvious error wasn't made.

There were, however, many that felt Kelleher should have seen the decision upgraded to a red card, with the Reds perhaps being fortunate not to have been left with 10 men.

Watch Kelleher VAR incident (UK only)

More VAR Drama



Caoimhin Kelleher goes into the book but should the Liverpool 'keeper have been sent off?



🏆 #FACup | #ITVFootball | @EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/X8jiCXFHdw — ITV Football (@itvfootball) February 6, 2022

The view from Anfield | Liverpool correspondent Neil Jones

"Caoimhin Kelleher feared the worst, and he wasn’t alone.

"'I think he could be gone here,' tweeted Robbie Fowler, the Liverpool legend. His view will have been shared by plenty inside Anfield. He survived, just.

Article continues below

"Ibrahima Konate’s presence on the cover saved the Reds keeper, but his tackle on Mark Harris looked worse with each viewing.

"A rush of blood, and one which could have cost his side dear on a tricky afternoon. Cardiff will feel aggrieved, as they did in the first half when Konate bundled into Harris in the penalty area. Liverpool rode their luck then, and they did so again with Kelleher."

More follows...