Shikangwa to lead Harambee Starlets for Turkish Women Cup

The Kenyan coach has named his final squad to travel to Turkey for the invitation tournament set to kick-off on Tuesday

Harambee Starlets coach David Ouma has finally named his final squad for the upcoming Turkish Women Cup.

The Kenyan national team will feature in the invitational tournament which will run from March 2 to 11.

Among the players making the team are Jentrix Shikangwa, Mwanahalima Adam and Stella Anyango.

More teams

Starlets coach David Ouma is optimistic will leave a mark at the tournament.

“We have had good training since we moved to the camp and I am sure the girls are now ready to feature in the tournament,” Ouma told Goal on Monday.

Other countries, which will participate in the Turkish Women tournament include Hungary, , Hong Kong, Romania, Uzbekistan, , Turkmenistan, and .

Kenya, ranked 133 in the world by Fifa, will play their first match in the Turkish Cup on March 3 against Northern Ireland ranked 56th.

Starlets will next play 32nd ranked Chile before facing top African side ranked 46 in the world.

This is the second time the team has earned an invitation to play in Europe after their 2016 Torneo Internacional de Fútbol Sub-20 de L'Alcúdia (better known as COTIF) outing in where they finished an impressive fourth.

Goalkeepers: Judith Osimbo, Monica Odato, Stella Ahono.

Article continues below

Defenders: Vivian Nasaka, Lucy Akoth, Nelly Sawe, Foscah Nashivanda, Dorcas Shikobe, Lydia Akoth, Dorcas Shiveka.

Midfielders: Sheril Angachi, Jentrix Shikangwa, Sylvia Makungu, Janet Bundi, Rachael Muema, Mercy Airo, Topister Situma.

Forwards: Mwanahalima Adam, Stella Anyango, Jane Njeri, Purity Anyetu.