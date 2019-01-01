Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo dedicates Rangers goal to Fernando Ricksen

The Anglo-Nigerian scored the solitary goal against Feyenoord and has ascribed it to the memory of the former Gers skipper

Glasgow forward Sheyi Ojo has dedicated his winning goal against to late the Fernando Ricksen.

The on-loan winger scored a stunner in the 24th minute to hand his side a 1-0 victory over the Dutch club in their opening game on Thursday.

Ojo revealed his effort was in honour of the Gers former captain Ricksen, who passed away on Wednesday after battling with motor neurone disease.

"It was a nice goal but the most important thing was to get the win today and we've done that," Ojo told BT Sport.

"We believe in ourselves and know what we're capable of. It's about putting on a good performance for our home fans.

"All the players were saying before the game we have to do it for him [Ricksen]. Not only him but what he represents – the fighting spirit he showed in his last few years.

"My goal celebration was dedicated to him."

Ojo has now scored five goals across all competitions for the Scottish club, including four in the European tournament.

The 22-year-old forward will hope to add to his efforts when Rangers square off against St. Johnstone in their next league game on Sunday.