Sheriff take down Real Madrid in incredible Bernabeu upset

Moldovan champions Sheriff managed one of the most remarkable results in Champions League history on Tuesday as they upset 13-time winners Real Madrid 2-1 at the Estadio Bernabeu.

The competition newcomers showed that they would be no pushovers in their debut group campaign two weeks ago with victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in Tiraspol.

But even the players themselves seemed barely able to believe it as they celebrated their second consecutive triumph against the Spanish giants.

More to Follow...