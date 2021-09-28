Sheriff take down Real Madrid in incredible Bernabeu upset
Last Updated
Getty Images
Moldovan champions Sheriff managed one of the most remarkable results in Champions League history on Tuesday as they upset 13-time winners Real Madrid 2-1 at the Estadio Bernabeu.
The competition newcomers showed that they would be no pushovers in their debut group campaign two weeks ago with victory over Shakhtar Donetsk in Tiraspol.
But even the players themselves seemed barely able to believe it as they celebrated their second consecutive triumph against the Spanish giants.
Editors' Picks
- Mohamed Daramy: Ajax's new €12m teenager who idolises Rashford
- 'Really special' Curtis Jones ready to save Liverpool's injury-ravaged midfield
- Will Neymar and Mbappe subplot undermine PSG's Champions League challenge?
- What can Man City and PSG learn from one another in pursuit of elusive Champions League glory?
More to Follow...