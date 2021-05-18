Sheikh Mansour to fund Man City fans' trip to Champions League final against Chelsea

The Premier League club's owner has promised to pay for supporters to travel to Portugal to witness the team compete in the European showpiece

Sheikh Mansour has announced that he will fund Manchester City fans' trip to the Champions League final on May 29.

City will be making their first-ever appearance in a European Cup final when they take on Chelsea at Porto's Estadio do Dragao stadium later this month.

The showpiece was originally due to be staged in Istanbul, but had to be moved after Turkey was added to United Kingdom's red list for travel, with supporters now able to make their way to Portugal for the match without having to quarantine upon their return.

What's been said?

City's billionaire owner has promised to cover the costs for all of the club's fans travelling over to Porto, with City confirming the news in an official statement on Tuesday.

"Manchester City FC has announced that His Highness Sheikh Mansour will fund the flight and transfer costs for the Official Club trip to the Champions League Final in Porto at the end of the month," the statement reads.

"Thousands of City supporters will benefit from the initiative which is designed to ease the financial pressure on fans who have faced - and are still facing - challenging circumstances due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"Cognisant of how the pandemic has affected all Manchester City supporters and has created an increase in travel costs, Sheikh Mansour has sought to remove the most significant financial barrier to fans attending the final."

Sheikh Mansour added on the initiative: “Pep [Guardiola] and the team have had such a remarkable season and their reaching the Champions League Final after a very challenging year represents a truly historic moment for the Club.

"It is therefore incredibly important that as many fans as possible have the opportunity to attend this special game. Especially those who have supported Manchester City through good and bad times for so many years.”

How did City reach the final?

City put the disappointment of their surprise Champions League quarter-final defeat to Lyon in 2019-20 behind them by storming through this season's group stages, finishing top of Group C ahead of Porto with five wins and a draw.

Guardiola's side then defeated Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16 and quarter-finals respectively, before they came up against last year's finalists Paris Saint-Germain.

City produced stellar displays in both legs of the semi-final to beat the French champions 4-1 on aggregate, setting up an all-English final against Chelsea, who beat Real Madrid in their last-four tie.

