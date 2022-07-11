Shaw aims dig at Man Utd reigns of Solskjaer & Rangnick in explanation of why Ten Hag will succeed where they failed

The Red Devils full-back believes a side that badly underperformed last season will rediscover a spark under a new Dutch tactician

Luke Shaw has delivered a veiled dig at former Manchester United managers Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick while explaining why Erik ten Hag is set up to succeed where his immediate predecessors failed. It has been another summer of change at Old Trafford, with a Dutch coach drafted in to fill the most demanding of managerial hot seats.

A new era is being ushered in on the back of the Red Devils’ worst Premier League campaign, which delivered only 58 points and a sixth-place finish, and Shaw claims to have already been given enough encouragement to suggest that things will be different under a proven winner.

United have put their trust in a man that claimed three Eredivisie titles during his reign at previous employers Ajax, and Shaw has said of the early impression he has made in Manchester: “It's clear that he's a top, top manager. He has a structure to play the way he wants us to play.

“We haven't had that for quite a while and it was clear to see last season, which was extremely disappointing.

“We have to bounce back, and he has been working us extremely hard, but I think we need it. We're really looking forward to this season because I know it's going to be much better than the last one.”

Ten Hag’s remit is clear at Old Trafford, with the expectation being that he will force United back into contention for a top-four finish and Champions League qualification.

He is also charged with the task of delivering tangible success on the silverware front, with the Red Devils having gone five years without making any additions to a glittering roll of honour.

Shaw is one of those prepared to admit that the ultimate targets are obvious in 2022-23, with the England international choosing “trophy” as the one word required to sum up United’s hopes for next season.

Ten Hag’s side are currently in Thailand for a friendly date with Liverpool, with their new Premier League campaign set to be opened at home to Brighton on August 7.

