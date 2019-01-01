Shaw concedes 'lucky' Man Utd were 'awful' despite securing another win for Solskjaer

The Red Devils ensured a manager now on a permanent deal collected three points against Watford, but they were far from their best in a 2-1 victory

secured a 2-1 win over in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first game as permanent manager, but Luke Shaw concedes they were “awful” at times and got “lucky”.

The Red Devils edged out the Hornets on home soil courtesy of efforts from Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

The form of their frontmen are keeping United in the hunt for a top-four finish, with Solskjaer having brought the best out of those who disappointed under his predecessor Jose Mourinho.

There is, however, still work to be done by the Norwegian, with another “rebuilding” job being undertaken at Old Trafford.

Shaw admits that improvement will need to be made on the performance put in against Watford, despite moving back into the spots.

The international left-back told BBC Sport: "We made it harder with the way we played. There were times when we weren't at our best.

"We were awful in the second half, we were lucky with the result. The most important thing is the three points.

"We had a few chances but we didn't take them. We need to get ourselves together again and focus on . We want to go there and get the win."

United are due at Molineux on Tuesday.

They will be looking for their frontmen to shine again in that contest, with Shaw pleased to see exciting team-mates delivering the goods to keep optimism high at the Theatre of Dreams.

He added: "I'm always confident when Rashford's in front of goal, he likes to get in behind, it was a great finish and great composure.

"We need to forget about the game today because we were not at our best at all.

"We feel really good and confident, and fully trust Ole, and we're looking forward to working with him for the years to come."

United have reclaimed fourth spot in the Premier League table, but have played a game more than and behind them.

The Blues can close to within a point of the Red Devils with victory over Cardiff on Sunday, while the Gunners will clamber back above Solskjaer’s side if they can overcome Newcastle on Monday.