Shaw and Solskjaer escape FA punishment over referee comments

The pair made comments about referee Stuart Attwell following the goalless draw at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon.

Luke Shaw and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will not face any punishment over comments that were made following Manchester United’s draw against Chelsea.

The left-back made claims about what referee Stuart Attwell had allegedly said in a conversation with United captain Harry Maguire after a decision not to award the visitors a spot kick for a Callum Hudson-Odoi handball in the first half of the Stamford Bridge stalemate.

Solskjaer made his own comments backing up the defender but the Football Association has decided neither will face punishment as the comments were not in breach of its rules and regulations.

