Shandong Taishan vs Lion City Sailors: Livestream, TV channel, AFC Champions League table and results

Lion City Sailors will be hoping to make it two wins in a row in the 2022 AFC Champions League when they take on Shandong Taishan on Thursday.

The Singaporean champions were given a rude awakening by Urawa in their opening game as they were beaten 4-1, but bounced back with a sublime performance against Daegu on matchday 2, recording their first-ever win in the competition as they shocked their Korean opponents 3-0.

Shandong, meanwhile, have had a tournament to forget so far, losing their first match against Daegu 7-0, before conceding another five versus Urawa three days later.

Results so far mean LCS will fancy their chances of reaching the knock-out stages against all odds, but an upset of that sorts will require a double win over their Chinese opponents.

Shandong on the other hand are very much in damage-limitation mode as their young and inexperienced squad faces an uphill task to get something out of the competition.

Match details

Match Kick-off time Date Stadium Competition Shandong Taishan vs Lion City Sailors 19:00 21 April 2022 Buriram City Stadium AFC Champions League

TV Channel and Live Streaming

Ones to watch

It's been a campaign to forget for Shandong so far and goalkeeper Zheng Cao has been particularly busy.

A clean sheet will be unlikely for the 20-year-old after conceding 12 times in his previous two appearances, but he will be desperate to show what he can do at the highest level and give a good account of himself.

LCS will be looking toward Belgian winger Maxime Lestienne to lead them the way.

The gifted attacker is arguably his side's highest-profile name and has shown glimpses of his immense talent in the Sailors' opening two games, having a hand in two goals against Daegu.

Group F standings

Pos Team P Pts GD 1 Urawa Red Diamonds 2 6 +8 2 Lion City Sailors 2 3 0 3 Daegu 2 3 +4 4 Shandong Taishan 2 0 -12

Group I fixtures and results