Sevilla vs Man City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & how to watch

How to watch the Champions League game between Manchester City and Sevilla on TV & stream online

Manchester City will take on La Liga club Sevilla in their first game of the 2022-23 Champions League on Tuesday. Pep Guardiola's team is one of the only two Premier League teams to not lose a league game so far and the Catalan boss will hope to extend their form into the Champions League group stage.

Sevilla have lost three out of their four league games this season, with the latest outing ending in a 0-3 defeat at the hands of Barcelona. They are yet to win a game and will hope to open their account against the high-flying team from Manchester.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Sevilla vs Man City date & kick-off time

Game: Sevilla vs Man City Date: September 6/7, 2022 Kick-off: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET / 12:30am IST Venue: Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan Stadium

How to watch Sevilla vs Man City on TV & live stream online

BT Sport 2 will show the game between Sevilla and Manchester City in the UK, with a live streaming facility available on the BT Sport app.

Sevilla vs Manchester City can be streamed in the United States on Paramount+.

Fans in India can catch Sevilla vs Manchester City on the Sony Sports Network.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport website/app US N/A Paramount+ India Sony SIX SD/HD Sony LIV

Sevilla squad & team news

Sevilla will be without Marcao and Karim Rekik at the back and with Jules Kounde's departure, they continue to struggle defensively - the Spanish side have conceded two goals per game on average in La Liga this season. Julen Lopetegui will also be without Jesus Corona and Adnan Januzaj, who will both miss the game against Manchester City due to injuries

Position Players Goalkeepers Bono, Dmitrovic Defenders Nianzou, Telles, Acuna, Montiel, Navas, Carmona, Salas Midfielders Gudelj, Jordan, Torres, Rakitic, Delaney, Isco, Gomez, Lamela, Suso Forwards En-Nesyri, Dolberg, Rafa Mir

Manchester City squad and team news

Pep Guardiola will be without the services of John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Kyle Walker for their 2022-23 Champions League opener.

New signing Manuel Akanji has travelled with the squad and could make his debut against Sevilla. Kalvin Phillips and Nathan Ake, who have struggled with injuries this season, have made it onto Manchester City's travelling squad.