Sessegnon wants to be more like Bale after earning comparisons to former Spurs star

The highly-rated full-back, who has also been likened to England legend Ashley Cole, wants to follow in the footsteps of a Real Madrid superstar

Ryan Sessegnon has drawn comparisons to superstar Gareth Bale, with the 19-year-old admitting that he wants to become even more like the former winger.

The talented teenager, who was snapped up by Spurs in the summer of 2019, is treading a similar career path to a international.

Like Bale, who started out at , Sessegnon finds himself in the Premier League after using the Football League, and , as a springboard.

He did grace the top tier while with the Cottagers, but really burst onto the scene in the Championship.

Tottenham have bought into his potential, as they did with Bale, and are facing a familiar development poser when it comes to unlocking potential in a versatile left-sided operator.

Sessegnon hopes to justify that show of faith, while also continuing to follow in the footsteps of iconic figures that have gone before him.

He told Sky Sports of the comparisons to Bale and former Chelsea and England left-back Ashley Cole: “I think [they are] definitely a confident boost.

“[Bale] was one of the players that I looked up to when I was younger, especially when he was at Southampton bombing up on the wing.

“He has attributes that I want to add to my game.

“In terms of attacking intent, the mentality to get in behind on the left flank and dribble with the ball, I'm trying to add a little bit of that into my game.

“If I could ever become as great as he has become it would be a massive achievement. I'm so far off at the moment.

“I set my standards very high, so I've got a lot of improvement to do, I'm still learning the game.”

Bale was transformed from a promising full-back to a devastating forward during his time in north London, but Sessegnon sees himself going the other way and cementing a defensive berth.

He added: “I think at this moment in time I don't have a preferred position, I see myself long term at full-back.

“When I watch myself in clips, the way I play, my body shape, I feel like I am more suited to an attacking left-back role.

“But I always have it in my mind to be strong defensively as well. It's just getting the balance between attacking and defending.”

Sessegnon has been seeing game time under Jose Mourinho of late, with the Portuguese looking for him to be “more aggressive”, and the plan is for the U21 international to become a mainstay in the Spurs side for many years to come.