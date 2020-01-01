Selangor fans may need to wait awhile to get hands on 2021 jerseys

Selangor FC will start announcing their new signings soon, revealed club CEO Johan Kamal Hamidon.

Having officially concluded the first phase of their privatisation/separation exercise earlier this week, FC will get down to next season's announcements beginning next week.

In a telephone call with Goal, newly-appointed club CEO Johan Kamal Hamidon (formerly the FA Selangor secretary-general) revealed that the Red Giants will start officially announcing their new signings gradually beginning early next week.

More teams

Johan Kamal. Photo by Zulhilmi Zainal

Their new signings are rumoured to include and Malaysia forward Shahrel Fikri, as well as 's 2020 breakout star Nik Sharif Haseefy.

"We'll start announcing the signings starting next week, early in the week. But we will do the announcements bit by bit, not in one go."

The club are also expecting their 2021 kits to arrive soon, although plans for the official launching depend on the gravity of the situation concerning the Covid-19 pandemic in the coming month.

Their annual pre-season jersey launch and meet and greet event has been a staple of their activities calendar in the past two years, and has been well-received by the supporters.

Article continues below

"We've done our work regarding the jerseys, but the actual launching event is the biggest challenge. We haven't decided on the mechanism because of the restrictions (pandemic). Planning has been very difficult and to be honest we haven't done any planning yet, because we refuse to commit resources when there are so many uncertainties regarding Covid-19. We can only assess the current situation for now. The worst case scenario is it (the launching) will all be done digitally, unfortunately.

"The 2021 jerseys have already been finalised. They are already on their way here as we speak now, and will arrive by the end of December. Hopefully, the home kit will be released by early January, early February for the away kit, and then the alternate kit will be launched during our first home match.

"Next year is the final year of our current contract with Joma, but we have already begun discussions on an extension," explained the club official on Saturday.