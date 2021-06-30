'See you on the beach!' - Ronaldo, Mbappe & Neuer trolled by Hungary boss Rossi

The Italian has taken to social media to aim a tongue-in-cheek dig at three of Europe's most high-profile players

Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Manuel Neuer have all been trolled online by Hungary boss Marco Rossi following their respective Euro 2020 exits.

France, Germany and Portugal were all knocked out of the tournament at the last-16 stage this week, with Switzerland, England and Belgium advancing to the quarter-finals at their expense.

Hungary gave a good account of themselves against the three heavyweight nations in Group F, but were ultimately eliminated, and Rossi has seen the funny side after seeing them all fail at the next hurdle.

What's been said?

The Italian has posted a photoshopped image on Instagram of Portugal captain Ronaldo, France talisman Mbappe and Germany goalkeeper Neuer standing with luggage bags on a beach while he watches on from the seafront.

The Hungary boss rubbed further salt in their wounds with the caption: "See you on the beach!"

The fall of Portugal, France & Germany

2016 champions Portugal were first to be dumped out of the competition, with Belgium securing a 1-0 victory over Fernando Santos' side courtesy of a fierce strike from Thorgan Hazard.

France, who lost to Portugal in the final of the last Euros before winning the World Cup in Russia two years later, were next to fall as they blew a 3-1 lead against Switzerland in the last 10 minutes of the game.

Les Bleus eventually lost the tie via a penalty shootout, with Mbappe missing their decisive fifth spot-kick to compound a miserable tournament for the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

Germany also suffered a painful defeat, with England running out 2-0 winners against their arch-rivals at Wembley thanks to second-half efforts from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

Hungary's Euro 2020 journey

Hungary were expected to be the whipping boys of Group F, but they showed their mettle by holding Portugal to a 0-0 scoreline until the final 10 minutes in their opening game, before eventually losing 3-0.

Rossi's side built on that platform by earning an impressive 1-1 draw with France on matchday two, and were seven minutes away from qualifying for the knockout stages after establishing a 2-1 lead in their last outing against Germany, only for Leon Goretzka to fire home a late equaliser.

