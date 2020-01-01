Scott Neville joins East Bengal on a loan deal from A-League side Brisbane Roar

The right back extended his contract with Brisbane Roar before signing the loan deal with East Bengal...

A-League defender Scott Neville has been roped in by on a season-long loan from Brisbane Roar ahead of the (ISL) season.

Neville was a regular for the A-League side in the 2019-20 season and missed out on only two matches. The 31-year old helped them to a fourth-place finish in the league table which guaranteed a place in the playoffs.

“ presents a new challenge and I cannot wait to don the red and gold colours and take the field. There will always be massive expectations from us and I am aware of that. I can assure the fans that we will leave no stone unturned in our bid to strive for excellence. I would like to thank the Brisbane Roar Football Club also for making this move possible,” Neville said after completing his move.

He made his senior debut for Sorrento FC in 2006 and spent two years at the club before joining Perth Glory.

The right-back has plied his trade in the Asian as well during his stint with Western Sydney Wanderers. During his final season at the Wanderers, his team finished first after the league stage and were crowned premiers of the league.

Overall he has made 223 appearances in the Australian domestic league spanning more than a decade.