Schalke ace Harit hit with verbal warning after ignoring coronavirus measures to visit bar

The 22-year-old has been criticised for failing to follow government advice in Germany regarding social distancing amid the Covid-19 outbreak

midfielder Amine Harit has been issued with a verbal warning by the club after disregarding advice on the coronavirus pandemic to visit a shisha bar on Thursday night.

European football is currently on hiatus due to the Covid-19 crisis, with one of the worst affected countries to date with 21,483 cases and 73 deaths recorded.

The is not due to resume until April at the earliest, as citizens practice self-isolation protocols designed to contain the spread of the illness and protect the most vulnerable.

A number of players in the German top-flight have tested positive for the virus, forcing clubs to cancel first-team training sessions with players and staff being urged to remain in their homes.

Government officials have stated that social distancing is the best way for people to protect themselves, with restaurants, bars and cafes considered to be potentially dangerous meeting spots.

Schalke have sat down with Harit to remind him of the measures he should be following after the playmaker was seen visiting a bar in the early hours of Friday morning.

"It was a mistake. He has realised that now," Schalke's head of sport Jochen Schneider told Bild when discussing Harit's conduct.

"I explained the seriousness of the current situation to him once again. In this terrible crisis situation, things that were normal yesterday can no longer be tolerated today.

"Amine is very sorry, and it will not happen again."

Harit was enjoying his best season yet before the 2019-20 campaign was called to a halt, helping Schalke challenge for a top-four finish in the German top flight.

The 22-year-old has contributed six goals and four assists to Schalke's cause in 24 appearances.

It is not yet known when Harit and Co. will be able to get back on the pitch, with the coronavirus crisis expected to rage on for the next few months.

and the Copa America were both pushed back a year after UEFA and Conmebol officials met to discuss the schedule for the respective summer tournaments, which allows more time for the club campaign to reach its conclusion.