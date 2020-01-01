Schalke 04 thrashing reward for Augsburg's hard work – Sarenren Bazee

The WWK Arena outfit ended a five-game winless run in the Bundesliga with a commanding victory on the road on Sunday

winger Noah-Joel Sarenren Bazee has described 's 3-0 triumph over 04 as a reward for their hard work in training.

Sarenren Bazee was among the goals at Veltins-Arena as Heiko Herrlich’s side bagged their first away win in the on Sunday.

The 23-year-old came off the bench in the 59th minute to make his fourth league appearance this term, and it took him only 17 minutes to score his first goal in the German top-flight.

His effort was Augsburg’s second goal on Sunday, and he has praised the team’s overall improvement after bouncing back from last Saturday’s loss to at home.

He also revelled in his maiden goal for Augsburg since his summer switch from 96.

“I think everyone saw today how much we wanted to win,” Sarenren Bazee told the club website.

“We’ve really been growing together as a team in the past few weeks and we got our reward for that today.

“We worked hard all week after the game against Wolfsburg and it showed today with our pressing – we definitely took a step in the right direction. We’re all just really happy and of course so am I with my goal today.”

The victory moved Augsburg to 12th on the Bundesliga standings with 30 points after 27 matches.

In his reaction to the result, manager Heiko Herrlich praised his team’s organisation but highlighted some areas to be worked on ahead of their remaining matches of the season.

He hopes they build on Sunday’s win when they host bottom-placed Paderborn for Wednesday’s league match at the WWK Arena.

“We knew if we stayed compact and had good organisation that we could pick up points here,” Herrlich said.

“We had a lot of chances and we took them. To win 3-0 at Schalke is always special and it’s a big turnaround for us, but now we have to build on that.

“There’s still some things we can improve on from this performance. We gave the ball away too easily too many times today and we will be working on that in training because if you look at the table, we’re not out of the woods yet.”