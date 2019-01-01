Scaloni puts Icardi Argentina snub down to striker's 'complicated situation'

The Inter striker was left out of his country's latest squad because of his controversial circumstances in Italy

coach Lionel Scaloni explained Mauro Icardi was not considered for selection in his latest squad due to the striker's "complicated situation" at club level.

Icardi has been left out of Inter's last five matchday squads after being stripped of the captaincy last month, and speculation over his future at San Siro persists.

The 26-year-old posted a lengthy statement on Instagram last week in which he questioned whether Inter's decision-makers were showing him respect, although he professed his love for the club and claimed to have previously rejected several significant offers.

Despite his affection for the Nerazzurri, Icardi and Inter have been unable to reach an agreement over a new contract, raising the possibility that he has played his last game for the club.

That situation has now impacted Icardi's international career, as Scaloni wished to keep such potential distractions well away from his squad for the friendlies with and , with Lionel Messi involved for the first time since the World Cup.

"Mauro's present situation is complicated," Scaloni told a news conference. "That is evident and we cannot be part of his present.

#SelecciónMayor Ésta es la lista de futbolistas convocados por el entrenador Lionel Scaloni para los próximos amistosos de la @Argentina. pic.twitter.com/a16vUSMQSJ — Selección Argentina (@Argentina) March 7, 2019

"He takes decisions with his people and his club and then we take our own decisions. It is not convenient for the national team, Mauro's current situation.

"We have to take decisions and this time he won't be with us. If later he will go to the Copa America or not, we will see in the next few months.

Article continues below

"Our line is always the same, to call players for a reason and Mauro is in a complicated situation.

"I talked to him. He understood very well.

"I was a player and I don't like to get involved in situations like this one. I prefer to wait until he solves his situation and later we'll decide what to do."