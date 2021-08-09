Sassuolo midfielder Obiang's career put on hold after bronchopulmonary diagnosis

The 29-year-old is expected to stay away from sporting activities for the time being as a precautionary step

Sassuolo midfielder Pedro Obiang is suffering from a bronchopulmonary outbreak of a viral nature, the Serie A club have confirmed.

The Black and Greens announced Obiang's health status on Monday after the Equatorial Guinea midfielder underwent tests at the University Hospital of Modena.

They added that the former West Ham United star will be dropped from any sport-related activities with no return date set.

“We inform you that the player Pedro Obiang was recently subjected to checks at the University Hospital of Modena, where a bronchopulmonary outbreak of a viral nature was detected,” read a statement on the club’s website.

“At the moment, for prudential purposes, it will be necessary to abstain from sporting activity, the duration of which will be assessed in the near future.”

Obiang joined Sassuolo from West Ham two years ago and he was one of the key players in Roberto De Zerbi's team last season with 33 Serie A appearances under his belt.

Before his return to Italy in 2019, the 29-year-old spent four years in England with the Hammers and he was part of their midfield set-up where he contributed three goals and three assists in 91 Premier League matches.

After initial attempts by Gabon to have him commit his international future to them, the Spain-born midfielder agreed to play for Equatorial Guinea in October 2016 and he made his debut two years later in a 1-0 defeat to Senegal.

Obiang opened his Equatorial Guinea goal account in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Sudan in March 2019, and he has scored three goals in total for the Central African country so far.

With regard to his health update, the National Thunder will hope to have the 29-year-old back in action before the second round of the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers begin in September.

Equatorial Guinea are in Group B alongside Tunisia, Zambia and Mauritania, and they have also qualified for next year's Afcon in Cameroon scheduled for January to February.