'Sarri will not excite the Spurs fans one bit' - Redknapp also doubts Nagelsmann and Rodgers deals

Jamie Redknapp has warned Tottenham that appointing Maurizio Sarri as successor to Jose Mourinho will "not excite" supporters of the club, and also doubts how they could land Julian Nagelsmann, Nuno or Brendan Rodgers.

Spurs are currently in the process of identifying targets for the manager's job after Jose Mourinho was sacked last week.

Various candidates have been mooted, with many boasting experience in the English top-flight, but Redknapp is not convinced any of those being strongly linked with the role could be acquired or prove the right fit.

The former Spurs midfielder told Sky Sports after seeing a side currently under caretaker coach Ryan Mason suffer a 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final: "The timing [of Mourinho's sacking] was incredible, but it doesn't surprise me with the club, it has happened before.

"They hire and fire very quickly, but they have to make sure they get the next one right. There's a lot of pressure now on the board to get it right.

"It hasn't worked out with Jose Mourinho, now the next manager has to be the right one, otherwise the pressure will really grow.

"Maurizio Sarri will not excite the Spurs fans one bit, not one bit. You'd imagine Julian Nagelsmann will go and take the Bayern Munich job. Nuno Espirito Santo - does that excite me? Not sure.

"Scott Parker looks like he might be going down with Fulham, but has history with Tottenham. Rafa Benitez? No. Brendan Rodgers, would you leave Leicester now, where you have established something?"

Sarri, who spent one season with Chelsea in 2018-19, is without a club having left Juventus in the summer of 2020, while ex-Liverpool and Newcastle boss Benitez is also waiting on offers to get back into the dugout.

Tottenham could do with getting someone on board before the 2020-21 season comes to a close as Harry Kane, who is seeing a move elsewhere mooted, will want to know what long-term plans in north London look like before making decisions on his future.

