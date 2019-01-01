Sarri allegedly called 'sh*t Italian' by member of Burnley backroom team as Chelsea consider action

The Clarets may find themselves in trouble with the Football Association as the Blues manager was "offended" by them during the 2-2 draw

boss Maurizio Sarri was allegedly called a "sh*t Italian" by a member of 's backroom team, with Gianfranco Zola suggesting that the club are considering reporting their Premier League rivals to the FA.

Monday night's game finished 2-2 as the Blues missed out on the chance to move up to third in the table, with a fiery encounter seeing multiple clashes between both sets of players.

Sarri was sent off after leaving his technical area and walking down the touchline towards the end of the game, seemingly attempting to talk to his players after one particular on-pitch scuffle.

And there was further unrest at full-time as both sets of players and coaches departed the pitch, with Antonio Rudiger - who was absent from the matchday squad - visibly angry.

Sarri would subsequently refuse to undertake his post-match press conference duties, with assistant boss Zola addressing the media instead.

Goal understands that both teams are likely to face an FA charge of failing to control their players, while Zola has confirmed Sarri was left "offended" by what had gone on and thus preferred not to speak to the press.

"The reason [for Sarri not showing up after the game] is he's very frustrated, so he'd prefer not to come over here," he told reporters.

"He's been sent off. I think he's been offended as well, so he didn't feel it was the right thing to do, to speak to you [the media].

"I know you wanted him, so I'm sorry, but you can understand. He's frustrated at the game, frustrated at being sent off, and the other thing. He'd prefer not to come in.

"I think he's been told something from their bench, but don't ask me exactly what. I don't want to go down that line, but we'll see what we can do about that.

"I think there will be a follow[-up] on that. Maurizio felt very unhappy. We understand it's a football game.

"You say words because of the adrenalin, but he wasn't particularly happy. If Maurizio said that, probably it's something that could have been avoided."

"It's normal that there's a lot of passion in it. We wanted to win, they didn't want to lose.

"It's normal to have tension. Maurizio has been sent off while trying to help. He went down there to help Kevin [Friend] and tell our players to get into position, but he was sent off."

Article continues below

David Luiz, accused Burnley of playing "anti-football" and Zola was of the opinion that, while he feels there was excessive time wasting, they "did what they had to do" to earn a point.

"Burnley played their own game and tried to get this point," he added. "We didn't play enough in the second half, because there was too much time wasting, but they did what they had to do.

"We were not very happy because we thought five minutes wasn't enough to compensate, so we are very disappointed about that."