Sarr bags brace, Troost-Ekong shines as Watford secure victory over Reading

The Senegal and the Nigeria internationals made key contributions for their respective clubs at Vicarage Road

Ismaila Sarr scored twice while William Troost-Ekong delivered an impressive performance to help Watford secure a 2-0 victory over Reading in Friday’s Championship game.

The Hornets’ six-game winning run was halted against Middlesbrough on Monday and the Senegal and the Nigeria stars were on hand to help them return to winning ways at Vicarage Road.

Sarr was afforded his 36th start of the campaign and utilized the opportunity to increase his tally while Troost-Ekong made a key contribution to help Xisco Munoz’s men keep a clean sheet.

The Senegal international open the scoring in the 12th minute of the encounter after receiving a timely assist from Kiko.

Two minutes later, Sarr doubled the Hornets’ lead to complete his brace in style after he was set up by Philip Zinckernagel.

Reading made several efforts to try and reduced the deficit but Troost-Ekong’s led defence delivered solid defensive displays to ensure they secure all three points in the outing.

More to follow.