Sargent's big chance? Norwich move gives striker new opportunity to develop into USMNT star

The forward has left behind a tough situation at Werder Bremen to move to the Premier League, but the transfer is anything but a guaranteed success

Sometimes, it's easy to forget that Josh Sargent is still just 21 years old.

For years, Sargent has been earmarked as the U.S. men's national team's next No.9, having pushed his way onto the radar by running riot through both the U-17 and U-20 World Cups in the summer of 2017.

But, as we sit here in the summer of 2021, Sargent hasn't quite seized the role yet. He's one of several contenders to be the USMNT's starting forward as World Cup qualifying begins, and, although he's likely the favorite, the competition is truly just heating up.

Now, though, Sargent has made a move that will allow him to seize control of that USMNT competition.

By leaving Werder Bremen to join Norwich City, Sargent can show that he can be much, much more than the forward that made steady but unspectacular progress in the Bundesliga.

Sargent will be taking a big step in his career, one which will see him tested week in and week out in what may just be the most difficult environment for young strikers to shine.

"I think the Premier League is the best league in the world and it’s going to push me and challenge me to be a better player," Sargent said upon his arrival with the club.

"I heard it’s a good group of guys and I talked with the head coach already and I really like what they’re trying to do here at Norwich. I’m very excited to get started."

If you simply look at the numbers that Sargent amassed at Bremen, you'd probably have a lot of questions about how such a player with his record earned a reported €10 million ($12m/£9m) fee.

In two-and-a-half seasons, he scored just 15 goals in 83 appearances – a less-than-modest haul for any striker in that amount of game time.

But his statistics don't tell the whole story.

At Werder Bremen, Sargent was seemingly stagnating. Many aspects of his game had taken a step forward: his hold-up play, his work rate, his creativity. But, playing in a team that was so often outclassed and, eventually, relegated, Sargent was never truly able to play in a way that allowed him to shine.

During Sargent's time with the club, Bremen were, for lack of a better phrase, a bad team.

In 2019-20, Sargent's first full season with the club, Bremen finished 16th, only remaining in the Bundesliga through the playoff. Last season, they weren't so lucky, as they finished 17th, doomed to demotion with Sargent as the club's leading scorer with just five league goals.

It wasn't just playing badly, though, as Bremen also played ugly. Throughout the last two seasons, the team struggled to keep possession and create chances, also leaving Sargent isolated upfront.

For a player of Sargent's caliber, playing in the 2. Bundesliga would all but amount to a wasted year. This next season will be pivotal for his development, and participating in a promotion climb that isn't guaranteed to succeed isn't how he'd like to build towards Qatar 2022.

He'll instead build at another club that may have their share of struggles this season in Norwich.

Moving to the Canaries is no sure thing. Of course, you have the glitz and glamor of the PremIer League, but there are also plenty of potential roadblocks that make this move a risky one.

Chief among them is Norwich's place in the league. The club was promoted from the Championship after running through the league last season, but are now without their star winger in Emi Buendia, who moved to Aston Villa.

Newly promoted teams never have an easy time adjusting to the Premier League and there will be little room for error for all involved, starting with this weekend's season-opening clash with Liverpool.

The other big concern? Teemu Pukki. The Finnish star has been Norwich's go-to striker since 2018. He has scored 67 goals in 126 games during that time, including 11 goals during Norwich's Premier League stay two years ago.

Pukki's presence means Sargent may be pushed out wide, which he can do, but it is a less-than-ideal spot for a player that is looking to lock down the No. 9 spot under Gregg Berhalter.

He could also play behind Pukki or perhaps alongside him, as it remains to be seen how the club chooses to utilize the young American.

"I like to think my main position is a N.9, but I am also very versatile," Sargent said. "No matter where I play, everyone can expect that I will give my all and hopefully score some goals."

He'll need to get some goals and, more importantly, playing time over the next year to remain atop the USMNT pecking order.

Despite his struggles at Bremen, Sargent did develop plenty of skills that fit this U.S. team well. He's very committed when it comes to his role off the ball, as evidenced by his game-saving clearance against Mexico, and he's become better at opening the game up for his teammates.

What he needs to do more of is somewhat obvious: scoring. As good as a striker may be at all of the little things, they're defined by goals and, to date, Sargent hasn't quite contributed enough of them.

He's still expected to start up top when the U.S. begins qualifying next month. He was Berhalter's go-to starter during the Nations League and is seemingly a perfect fit for a team loaded with wing options like Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Tim Weah.

But there is a competition brewing for that No. 9 spot. Daryl Dike is among the contenders, even after a difficult Gold Cup where he was held back by injuries and potential fatigue.

Gyasi Zardes is still in the mix as he remains as reliable as ever. So, too, are Matthew Hoppe, Nicholas Gioacchini and Jordan Siebatcheau, while a youngster like Ricardo Pepi could jump into the picture at any moment.

And so Sargent's move to Norwich is his calculated risk, one that has the chance to help him finally lock down that spot for good as the 21-year-old striker heads towards what should be his first of several World Cups with the U.S.

"I’m still very young," he said, "and to get so many, not only games, but starts, and to get so much time in the games has helped me gain a lot of experience and hopefully I can bring it here to the Premier League."