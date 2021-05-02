Santa Fe vs Junior: How to watch Colombia Liga BetPlay matches

The hosts have some work to do after going down 3-1 in the opening match of this quarter-final tie

The Liga Betplay is the top level of football in Colombia, with 19 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started in January.

The campaign is divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase following a play-off competition involving the best eight teams from the regular season.

Both the Apertura and Finalizacion are counted as league victories in their own right, marking a return to the previous format following alterations to the system during the Covid-affected 2020 season.

How to watch Santa Fe vs Junior

Santa Fe were in strong form throughout the Apertura and pushed Atletico Nacional all the way for top position.

The Bogota side came close to taking the summit on the final day of the regular season with a 2-1 win over La Equidad, but Nacional came through with victory of their own against Patriotas to pip them by a single point.

Junior had a bye week on the final weekend of the season, leaving the Barranquilla outfit to watch nervously as the play-off positions were disputed.

Heavy wins for both America de Cali and Medellin would have seen them eliminated, but the latter went down to Once Caldas and Junior celebrated by inflicting a 3-1 defeat on Santa Fe in the quarter-final first leg, putting them in a commanding position for this decider.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 2 11am/2pm (1) Santa Fe vs Junior (3) Fanatiz

What other Liga BetPlay matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel May 2 1:30pm/4:30pm (0) Atletico Nacional vs La Equidad (1) Fanatiz

