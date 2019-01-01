Sane's arrival at Bayern 'would increase Bundesliga's appeal', says Dortmund chief

Hans-Joachim Watzke of Borussia Dortmund says it would be good for German football if rivals the Bavarians signed Man City star Leroy Sane

buying Leroy Sane would be a boost to the , according to chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke.

winger Sane has been heavily linked with a switch to Bayern, who are seeking to improve their wide options due to the imminent departures of experienced duo Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness said it would require an "insane" sum to buy Sane, though, while chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge indicated the 23-year-old needs to decide for himself whether he wants a move.

Sane, who joined City from for a reported initial fee of £37 million ($47m) in 2016, scored 16 goals in all competitions for the Premier League champions last term but only started 21 top-flight matches - six fewer than in the 2017-18 campaign, as he seemingly lost Pep Guardiola's trust.

The winger refused to answer questions about his future after helping Germany hammer Estonia 8-0 in Euro 2020 qualifying this week.

But even if it might damage Dortmund's chances of unseating Bayern at the summit, Watzke feels Sane's arrival would benefit the Bundesliga.

"I think it would be very good if Bayern brings Leroy Sane back as a international," Watzke said to Bild.

"Because that would further increase the appeal of the league."

Article continues below

Dortmund have added to Lucien Favre's squad for the 2019-20 season by signing Thorgan Hazard, Nico Schulz and Julian Brandt, although Christian Pulisic has left for .

Mario Gotze has also been touted for a possible switch to Arsenal, but he has remained coy on speculation.

BVB narrowly missed out on Bundesliga glory in May, finishing two points behind Bayern having led the table for much of the campaign.