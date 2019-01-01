‘Sancho would be crazy to join Man Utd’ – Former Liverpool star urges Anfield switch for winger

The England forward continues to be heavily linked with the Red Devils, but Steve Nicol wants him at Anfield over Old Trafford

Jadon Sancho would be “crazy” to consider a move to , says Steve Nicol, with the former star urging the starlet to make a switch to Anfield instead.

Speculation regarding a possible return to the Premier League for the international continues to build.

Having left in search of regular game time back in 2017, the 19-year-old forward has enjoyed a rapid rise to prominence.

That has fuelled the talk of a big-money transfer being in the offing, with those at Old Trafford considered to be leading the chase.

Nicol feels the Red Devils would be the wrong option for Sancho, given their recent struggles, and has advised the youngster to hold out for an alternative option.

The Scot told ESPN FC: “I think he’s crazy if he goes to Man Utd.

“We’re talking about he’s struggling in a team that’s struggling (Dortmund) - Man Utd are going to be struggling for a couple of seasons, so I would stay away from there.”

Nicol says Sancho would be a shrewd addition for his former employers at Anfield, but concedes that the presence of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino in the attacking ranks on Merseyside may put an ambitious performer off.

The ex-Reds defender added: “Well, if I was advising him, let me put it that way, I would like to see him at Liverpool.

“I think he would be fantastic. If he could get his head round playing second fiddle to Mane and Salah, then that would be huge for Liverpool in my opinion.

“They could save the legs of both of those two and kind of swap the three of them in and out.

“But he’s not going to do that, he’s going to go somewhere to play. So I think Liverpool’s out.”

Nicol also feels that fierce competition for places at City makes a retracing of Sancho’s steps to Manchester unlikely.

He said: “City, if he wants to play, a kind of a similar scenario to Liverpool.

“It would be great for him to be there, he’s going to win things as he would at Liverpool, but he’s probably not going to play as much as he wants.

“So I think that rules them out.”

Dortmund have stated on a regular basis that they have no intention of parting with Sancho any time soon, but a sizeable offer in upcoming transfer windows could force their hand and see that stance relaxed.