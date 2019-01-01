'Sancho won't be sold & that's a fact' - No offers for Dortmund star amid Man Utd speculation

Hans-Joachim Watzke, executive director of the Bundesliga outfit, claims the England international has no price tag because he is not for sale

have received no approaches for Jadon Sancho, with Hans-Joachim Watzke reiterating to the likes of that the talented teenager is not for sale.

On the back of a stunning 2018-19 campaign that has seen him become a first-team regular in a title-chasing side and earn senior international recognition with , interest around the highly-rated 19-year-old has built steadily.

It has been suggested that a return to the Premier League could be on the cards for a youngster who walked away from the academy ranks at in order to try his luck in .

Dortmund, though, have made it clear that they have no intention of parting with a prized asset and have put no valuation on Sancho because they believe he will still be on their books next season.

Watzke, the club’s executive director, has told Goal and DAZN when quizzed about the transfer talk leading into another window: “I don't care about that. Everybody knows that Jadon will play for us next year.

“That's a fact and we don't have a price tag for him. And because everybody in Europe knows that nobody contacted us.”

When asked if those at former club City hold any buy-back clause or first refusal should Sancho become available, Watzke added: “We never give information about contract details but City has no co-determination right at all.”

While ruling out an imminent exit for Sancho, Dortmund have also moved to distance themselves from reports suggesting that World Cup-winning defender Mats Hummels could return to the club from .

Quizzed on whether a move for the 30-year-old centre-half could be possible, Watzke said: “I don't think so.

“Mats had an outstandingly successful time here and I still have a good relationship with him. But he decided to go back to Bayern three years ago.”

Dortmund are currently preparing for a reunion with Hummels, with a potentially decisive Bundesliga meeting set to be taken in with Bayern on Saturday.

The latest instalment of Der Klassiker has plenty riding on it, with just two points separating the two sides in a thrilling title race.

“We have a strong opponent, it's the same as with and Manchester City in England,” said Watzke, with Dortmund leading the way at present.

“If we win on Saturday it would look good for us of course. But still the games after that which are considered to be easier will be decisive.

“For the external representation of German football it's amazing that there is such an exciting and tight situation still on Matchday 28.”

Pressed on what a first title success in seven years would mean to Dortmund, Watzke added: “We don't become champions every year, so the whole city would go crazy, that would be like an explosion.

“But that's all conjecture for now. We still have seven games, the race is completely open and our opponent extremely strong. Dreaming does not help. And even on Saturday there won't be a final decision.”