Sancho too good to wait another year – Hamann forecasts Man Utd switch for Dortmund ace

While the ex-Liverpool midfielder wants to see smaller transfer fees and wages, he believes a switch for the England man is inevitable

Jadon Sancho will leave this summer, according to Dietmar Hamann, but the former ace ultimately expects to see some “reason” come over the game in the Premier League.

Football has been plunged into a state of economic uncertainty following the coronavirus crisis, which has seen the game put on hold for three months around much of the world.

Although matches are starting to take place behind closed doors, the financial impact of the crisis has yet to really be manifest, and while Hamann believes this will have an impact on Premier League clubs, he still thinks the top end of the market will not take too much of an immediate hit with the transfer window approaching.

One player already making headlines this summer is Sancho, with Hamann of the belief he will make a big move.

“There will continue to be a market for the top players, like Jadon Sancho – he’s just too good to wait another year,” he told Bild.

“I see him going to the Premier League. The most likely option there is .”

Hamann would like to see more circumspect transfer fees and wages paid in off the back of this crisis, but with investors prevalent in the Premier League, he does not think that is guaranteed.

“It would be nice to see some reason there,” the former man said.

“Before the Coronavirus crisis, last season, the 20 clubs in the league made a loss of around €670 million. Perhaps smaller transfer fees and less salary will now be paid to players across the board.

“Investors can dig into their pockets to make up for a deficit. Of course there is an absurdly high TV income in England, but the investors give the clubs completely new opportunities. That is why the idea of solidarity in the clubs is also different.

“In the , players have waived their salary so that no one had to be fired in the offices. In England, the 20 captains got together and donated some of their salary to the NHS.”

Play is due to resume in the Premier League next week, and Hamann says the Reds, who need only six points from nine games, will cruise to the title.

“Their lead in the table is too big. They're playing in their own league this season,” he said. “The question is not whether Liverpool will be champion, but when. The only pity is that there will be no celebrations with fans who have been waiting for the title for so long.”