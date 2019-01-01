Sancho hints at Dortmund stay: Next season we will target the title, not second

In setting his sights on the Bundesliga title with the German side next season, the youngester distanced himself from transfer speculation

Jadon Sancho said he hopes to win the with next season amid links to the Premier League.

The 19-year-old winger, who arrived at Dortmund from in 2017, is reportedly a transfer target for after a season in which he emerged as one of Europe's hottest talents.

Sancho scored 12 goals and tallied a league-leading 14 assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances, while he impressed on his debut to attract interest from abroad.

Dortmund's failure to pip to the league title may yet prompt an increase in clubs plotting a swoop for Sancho's signature, but he indicated he would be staying at Signal-Iduna-Park in 2019-20.

"I'm really happy with how I played this season," Sancho told reporters after Dortmund's 2-0 win over on the final day of the season, which was not enough as Bayern triumphed by two points.

"I never knew it was going to be like this. From the start I wasn't really playing often, but then I started playing often later in the season. It was all about hard work.

"The team helped me and the coach has faith me in me and I'm thankful. Next season we'll be targeting the win, not to come second."

One Dortmund player who is certain to leave the club is Christian Pulisic, who is heading to after spending a season on loan ahead of his move to Stamford Bridge.

Congrats to our very own @Sanchooo10 , who was just named the world’s best teenager in Goal’s #NxGn 2019 awards! pic.twitter.com/XN8SejWTej — Borussia Dortmund (@BlackYellow) March 20, 2019

Sancho wished the United States international well, saying: "I'll miss [Pulisic] for sure.

"I'm happy for him and I wish him the best at Chelsea. I'm sure he's going to enjoy it there but I'm really going to miss him."

Sancho will now have to turn his attention to international duty, where he is expected to be part of Gareth Southgate's side at the Nations League Finals.

He made his debut for the Three Lions in October against and made his first start for the side in a March friendly.