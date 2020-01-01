‘Sancho isn’t Messi or Ronaldo & should stay put’ – Freund urges Man Utd target to spend another year at Dortmund

The ex-Germany international, who spent five years with BVB in his career, is looking for an England winger and Erling Haaland to get more experience

Jadon Sancho is “not like Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi” and should be shunning interest from the likes of to spend at least one more year at , says Steffen Freund.

Suitors of the 20-year-old winger acknowledge that he is not yet the finished article, like multiple Ballon d’Or winners at and , but are prepared to buy into his potential.

There has been plenty of talk of £100 million ($121m) bids and a scramble between leading sides in the Premier League to secure the most sought-after of signatures.

United, who can offer former City academy graduate Sancho a return to Manchester, are considered to be leading the chase, but arch-rivals Liverpool are also in the mix.

Freund can understand why the international is generating such interest, but feels it is too soon for him to be making a giant transfer leap.

For the former Dortmund midfielder, both Sancho and Erling Haaland – another exciting young talent attracting plenty of interest – should be looking to further their careers in Germany.

Freund told beIN Sports: "Sancho is not like Ronaldo or Messi, that will take one or two years more. For Haaland, it is only at the start for him, there could be a way in maybe three or four years for him to be top class in Europe.

"I am not sure if Sancho and Haaland can catch Messi or Ronaldo. They have for years now been the best two players playing at the highest level every season. Haaland now has only had nine games in the , and Sancho is in his second season at the highest level. If he can do it again, then maybe the top teams will be in for him.

"It takes a little bit of time to play against the best teams of the highest level. They have already had a few ups and downs, he played well against PSG at home, but he didn't create any chances in Paris. So overall we don't give them time.

"As a former player and coach, I would love to see Sancho and Haaland play for another season in the Bundesliga.

"Can you imagine if they perform and develop even more next season, then Borussia Dortmund can win the league."

Dortmund would be reluctant sellers if any formal approaches for Sancho or Haaland are made, but their hand may be forced if enticing offers are put on the table in the next window.