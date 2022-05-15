Sancho hopeful Man Utd career 'will take off soon' as he eyes fresh start under Ten Hag

Jadon Sancho says he is hopeful that his Manchester United career "will take off soon" as he eyes a fresh start at Old Trafford under incoming head coach Erik ten Hag.

Sancho completed a long-awaited £73 million ($90m) move to United from Borussia Dortmund last summer, bringing to an end his successful four-year stay in Germany.

The 22-year-old committed to a five-year deal with the Red Devils, but has endured a frustrating debut season that has largely seen him fail to justify his hefty price tag.

What has Sancho said?

Ten Hag will replace interim boss Ralf Rangick in the Old Trafford dugout this summer, and Sancho is optimistic that he can fulfil his potential under the Dutchman and help United return to the elite stage.

Asked to discuss his short-term goals in Manchester, the England international told Premier League Productions: "To start again fresh, with a new manager coming in, we’re looking forward to seeing what his ideas and plans for the team are.

"You only have to think positively. My career is only getting started and, hopefully, it will take off soon. This has been a difficult season, especially being a Manchester United player, with what the club has achieved over the years.

"United is known for winning trophies and being up there with the best. This season has been a difficult one for all of us, but I think we still have to show belief again."

Sancho's record at United so far

Sancho has appeared in 38 games across all competitions for the Red Devils to date, recording just five goals and three assists as Rangnick's side have slipped out of the Premier League's top four while suffering early exits in both domestic cups and the Champions League.

Article continues below

The former Dortmund star has shown flashes of brilliance but consistency has proved elusive, and he has been sidelined in recent weeks due to a bout of tonsillitis.

It is not yet known whether Sancho will be available for United's final game of 2021-22, which will see them take in a trip to Selhurst Park to face Crystal Palace.

Further reading