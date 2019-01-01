Sancho dedicates first England goals against Kosovo to late grandmother

The Borussia Dortmund winger said it was a "special day" as he opened his Three Lions account

Jadon Sancho has dedicated his first goals to his late grandmother after starring in a 5-3 Euro 2020 qualifying win over Kosovo.

England trailed in the first minute at St Mary's Stadium on Tuesday, but Raheem Sterling shone as they hit back to lead 5-1 at the break.

Sterling provided two assists for winger Sancho in quick succession, the teenager becoming the first player born in 2000 or later to score for England on what was his eighth appearance for the Three Lions.

The 19-year-old is also the youngest player to score more than once in a game for England since Wayne Rooney in 2004.

"It was a good run from Raheem, he found me and I slotted it home," Sancho told ITV.

"It means a lot to me personally and for my family it is a special day.

"I dedicate the goals to my nan, who was a big fan of me but has sadly passed away."

Gareth Southgate's side responded well after a Michael Keane error allowed Valon Berisha to score the first of his two goals with just 34 seconds on the clock.

"It was a crazy game. I'm delighted to score my first goal for England," added Sancho, who made his senior debut in October 2018 against in Rijeka.

"The opener was a bad mistake from us but it was a great comeback."

After the restart England conceded twice more, with Berisha scoring his second of the game before Vedat Muriqi’s reduced the deficit to two goals.

Sancho acknowledged there are defensive improvements needed despite a fourth Group A win out of four games.

"I think we started a bit slow [after half-time]," he added. "Next time we have to pick up on that and learn from it."

The win means England remain firmly on course for next summer’s European Championships, with Southgate’s side three points clear at the top of Group A with a game in hand.

Their next match is against second-placed in Prague on Friday October 11 before heading to Sofia to take on Bulgaria three days later.