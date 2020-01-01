'Sanchez belongs in Italy' - Inter winger is still an 'enormous talent', says ex-Man Utd star Veron

The Chile international's abilities are best suited to Serie A, according to a man who also struggled to make an impact at Old Trafford

Former star Juan Sebastian Veron has expressed his belief that Alexis Sanchez "belongs" in , while insisting that the winger is still an "enormous talent".

Sanchez became United's highest-paid player when he joined the club from in an exchange deal involving Henrikh Mkhitaryan in January 2018.

The Chilean was handed a four-and-a-half-year contract worth £560,000 per week at Old Trafford, after establishing himself as one of the most deadly attacking players in the Premier League at Emirates Stadium.

More teams

However, the 31-year-old failed to live up to the same high standards in Manchester, as he only managed to score five goals in his first 45 outings for the Red Devils.

Sanchez was sent out on loan to Inter for the duration of the 2019-20 campaign after being deemed surplus to requirements by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and has gradually rediscovered his best form in .

The former Arsenal talisman, who made his name in Italy with before joining in 2014, made a slow start to life at San Siro amid a string of injuries, but proved to be one of their top performers post-lockdown.

He helped Antonio Conte's men finish second in Serie A while reaching the latter stages of the , and was rewarded with a permanent contract on August 6.

Sanchez is now tied to Inter through to 2023, and Veron is glad that the experienced forward has been able to put a frustrating spell on United's books behind him.

The Argentine endured a similarly turbulent stint in Manchester between 2001 and 2003, before going on to spend two years on loan at San Siro later in his career.

Veron told a press conference at the 2020 Enel Cup: “I watched Sanchez play here [at Inter], he’s got enormous talent and is fantastic for .

Article continues below

“Personally, I had some ups and downs at Manchester United, but I was at my best in Italy.

"I believe a player really finds he belongs in one league more than another. I know I did and I think that’s true of Alexis Sanchez too.

“He is a great representative not just of Chile, but also all of South American football.”