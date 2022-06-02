San Siro: Inter and AC Milan stadium capacity, location, facts & video tour

The iconic stadium has hosted three Champions League finals, including the 2016 fixture that saw Real Madrid triumph on penalties

The San Siro has been the home to some of football’s biggest talents and hosted many memorable matches.

It is a must-see stadium for football fans across the globe, especially so with a re-build on the horizon.

So what do you need to know when visiting? GOAL brings you the guide and all the details of the iconic San Siro stadium.

Where is the San Siro?

Address: Via dei Piccolomini 5, 20151 Milano

Google maps: Further directions to the stadium can be found here

San Siro is located in the west of Milan, approximately 5 kilometres from Milan’s city centre.

Metro

San Siro is easily accessible by train via the purple M5 metro line, which connects San Siro to the city centre. San Siro Ippodromo and San Siro Stadio are the closest stations, both of which are a short walk from the ground.

Driving

If you are driving from Turin (A4), Genova (A7), or Bologna (Autostrada del Sole), make your way to the western ring road (Tangenziale Ovest) and take exit 3 to Via Novara. Once on the motorway, signs can direct you to the stadium.

If arriving from the direction of Venezia, take the exit towards Viale Certos. Following the exit, signs will direct you to the stadium.

Tram

Alternatively, tram 16 can take you to the stadium. Take the tram in the centre of Milan (west of Piazza Duomo) to the last stop on the line, San Siro Stadio. The trip takes about 30 minutes.

When was San Siro built?

The San Siro Stadium officially opened on September 19, 1926, with a friendly match between Milan and Inter. Construction of the stadium, meanwhile, began in December 1925.

San Siro was originally owned by AC Milan, but was sold to the city of Milan in 1935.

What is the capacity of San Siro?

San Siro has a capacity of 80,018.

When the stadium first opened, its four stands would hold up to 35,000, before gradual expansion began in 1939.

In 1955, as a result of a grand expansion plan, the stadium’s capacity increased to 85,700. However, in 2008, due to UEFA’s safety requirements, the stadium’s capacity had to be reduced down to 80,018 and has remained the same ever since.

Which teams play at the San Siro?

AC Milan had been the sole occupant of San Siro until 1945, when they were joined by Inter, who had previously played at the nearby Arena Civica.

Since then, both AC Milan and Inter have remained tenants of the stadium. However, in order to avoid scheduling conflicts, the two never host home matches on the same day.

Does San Siro host music concerts & other events?

In addition to football matches, San Siro hosts a variety of major events such as concerts, shows, and other sporting performances.

In June 1980, Bob Marley & The Wailers were the first to perform at the San Siro and, since then, David Bowie, Michael Jackson, Madonna, and Ed Sheeran have all performed there.

Concerts in the San Siro can hold up to 150,000 spectators.

It has also been confirmed that the opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics will take place in the San Siro, which, by then, may have been rebuilt and look entirely different.

Can you book a San Siro tour?

The San Siro offers guided stadium tours which include access to the dressing rooms, hospitality areas, the press room, as well as the Milan and Inter museum.

The stadium tours are open seven days a week from 10am to 6pm local time, but may vary on game or event days.

Tickets can be purchased via Vivaticket, and will cost £16 (€20) for a tour of both the stadium and museum. Alternatively you can purchase a museum-only ticket, which costs £10 (€13).

What is San Siro’s seating plan?

A seating plan for the San Siro is available on the AC Milan official website.

