Sampdoria's Colley says he does not have coronavirus

The Gambian defender moved to correct earlier reports that suggested he had tested positive

defender Omar Colley says he does not have coronavirus, despite earlier reports suggesting he had tested positive.

Sampdoria released a statement on Friday stating that Colley, Albin Ekdal, Antonino La Gumina and Morten Thorsby had all received positive tests alongside Dr Amedeo Baldari, a member of the club's medical staff.

The news came just 24 hours after it was announced that former striker Manolo Gabbiadini had become the first Sampdoria player to contract the COVID-19 virus.

Fabio Depaoli and Bartosz Bereszynsk later confirmed that they had also tested positive.

Colley, though, has taken to social media to confirm that he does not have the virus after all as his latest tests came back inconclusive.

In an Instagram post, the 27-year-old said: "Dear family members, friends and fans, thank you for your messages and your concern for me. I performed a blood and lung test on Thursday 12 March 2020 and the results were negative.

“On Friday 13 March 2020 I did another nasal test but the results were uncertain. I can therefore confirm that my family and I are safe from the coronavirus

"I thank Sampdoria for the help and support we have received and continue to receive. I pray for the sick and wish them a speedy recovery. My heart also goes to all the courageous doctors, nurses and medical experts who work day and night to fight the virus."

defender Daniele Rugani became the first Serie A player to test positive for coronavirus last week, prompting the Turin club to activate isolation procedures.

It was also revealed over the weekend that trio Dusan Vlahovic, Patrick Cutrone and German Pezzella had tested positive.

All matches in and Serie B have since been suspended until at least April 3 as Italian authorities seek to limit the spread of the virus.

The entire country has been placed into lockdown, with shops closed and tight restrictions placed on movement and public gatherings.

After , where the coronavirus pandemic originated, has been the worst affected country with at least 15,000 confirmed cases on Italian soil and more than 1,000 deaths.