Sammy Ameobi helps Nottingham Forest compound Stoke City's Championship woes

The Anglo-Nigerian opened his goal account for the Reds who stretched their unbeaten run to eight games in the second-tier league

Sammy Ameobi was on target as extended 's winless streak in the Championship this season.

Forest secured a 3-2 win over their hosts at bet365 Stadium, which moved them to the summit of the Championship table.

Stoke City are yet to win a game this season and they are rooted in the relegation zone after picking up two points in nine league matches.

With both teams levelled at half-time, Ameobi linked up with Matthew Cash's cross to fire Nottingham Forest ahead, two minutes into the second-half.

SAMMY! 😍🏆 What a shift from this man 👌 #NFFC pic.twitter.com/FMgu2mg7UH — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) September 27, 2019

At the end of the thrilling encounter, 27-year-old forward was presented the Man of the Match award for his fine display.

's Oghenekaro Etebo and 's Badou Ndiaye started the encounter for Stoke City but the Senegalese midfielder was later replaced in the 51st minute.

's Albert Adomah was introduced as a 77th-minute substitute for the Reds while Ameobi and Mali's Samba Sow were on parade for the entire 90 minutes.

Stoke City will be hoping to pick up their first win of the season when they face bottom-placed on October 1 while Nottingham Forest travel to for their next Championship fixture.