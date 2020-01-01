Samatta: Wanyama welcomes new Aston Villa signing to Premier League

The Harambee Stars captain has taken to social media to welcome his rival from the East African region to the Premier League

Victor Wanyama has welcomed captain Mbwana Samatta to the Premier League.

This is after the Taifa Stars player joined Dean Smith’s side on a four-and-a-half-year deal from KRC , to become the first Tanzanian player to join a Premier League side.

The transfer has excited Wanyama, who also captains ’s Harambee Stars and also features for Hotspur in the same league.

Wanyama has now taken to social media to welcome the player to Villa Park and especially the new challenge in the Premier League.

Congratulations brother and welcome to the @premierleague wish you all the best as you start your new adventure https://t.co/VvpYeQ9zSA — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) January 21, 2020

“Congratulations brother and welcome to the Premier League wish you all the best as you start your new adventure,” Wanyama wrote on his Twitter account.

Samatta captained Genk to the Belgian title last season, top-scoring with 20 goals from 28 appearances while, in the , rattled in nine from 12 appearances.

The striker, who represented Tanzania at the 2019 , began his professional career with Simba SC in his homeland and is the reigning holder of the Ebony Shoe - the prize awarded to the best African player in .

While Samatta has a new home, Wanyama is not sure where he will be playing after the January window with reports indicating he could be on his way out of Spurs.

Wanyama has been linked with a return to Scottish giants , a move manager Neil Lennon admitted they do not have the financial muscle to complete.

The 28-year-old has started in just one league game for Spurs leading to more speculation about his future with the London club under Jose Mourinho.