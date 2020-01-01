Samatta makes full Super Lig debut as Fenerbahce host Fatih Karagumruk

The Tanzania star has been handed his maiden start in the Turkish Super Lig for Saturday's game at the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium

Mbwana Samatta has been handed his first start in the Turkish Super Lig as host Fatih Karagumruk.

Last Sunday, the 27-year-old made his debut as a second-half substitute in the Istanbul derby as the Yellow Canaries settled for a goalless draw against .

Samatta will be looking to propel Erol Bulut's side to their second league win of the season on Saturday after they recorded back-to-back goalless draws in their last two Super Lig games.

The captain joins 's Mame Thiam and DR Congo's Marcel Tisserand in Fenerbahce's starting XI while new signing Papiss Cisse and Cape Verde's Garry Rodrigues starts from the bench.

After struggling for playing time at , Samatta joined Fenerbahce on a season-long loan a fortnight ago, which would be made permanent at the end of the season.

Fenerbahce are ninth on the Super Lig table with five points after playing three matches so far.