Samatta features as Genk compound Cercle Brugge woes

The Tanzania skipper helped the Blue-White bounce back from Wednesday's Champions League loss with a win at the Luminus Arena

Mbwana Samatta was in action as compounded Cercle Brugge woes with a 1-0 win on Saturday.

Following their 4-1 loss to on Wednesday, Felice Mazzu's men returned to winning ways by handing their visitors their 11th defeat in the Belgian First Division A this season.

Sebastien Dewaest's early goal in the eighth minute separated both teams at the Luminus Arena as Genk moved to sixth in the league table.

Samatta was in action for 80 minutes while 's Paul Onuachu played for the entire duration but his compatriot Stephen Odey watched on as an unused substitute.

Genk will be looking to build on the victory when they host fourth-placed Antwerp on Wednesday.