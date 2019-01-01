Samatta could not save Genk from Gent defeat

The Tanzania international could not rescue the Blue and White from defeat against Jess Thorup’s men

Mbwana Samatta was on parade for in their 2-0 loss against Gent in Sunday’s Belgian First Division A game.

The 26-year-old started his 13th game this season and featured throughout the encounter but was unable to prevent his side from losing in front of their home fans.

The Blue and White failed to kick off the game on a high, conceding in the third minute to Laurent Depoitre’s strike.

Article continues below

Jonathan David doubled the visitors’ lead in the 47th minute to condemn Felice Mazzu’s men to their sixth defeat this season.

international Paul Onuachu featured for 77 minutes before making way for Congo’s Dieumerci Ndongala while his compatriot Stephen Odey was an unused substitute.

Samatta, who has scored eight goals this season, will be expected to lead when they take on Equatorial Guinea and Libya in qualifiers on November 15 and 19, respectively.