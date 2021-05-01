Salah yet to discuss new Liverpool contract amid rumours of Barcelona and Real Madrid interest

The Egyptian forward is tied down until 2023, but he is yet to talk fresh terms at Anfield and has hinted at making a move elsewhere

Mohamed Salah has hinted at making a move away from Liverpool in recent times and says "no one is talking to me about anything" when it comes to his contract situation at Anfield.

The Reds have no need to enter into discussions regarding fresh terms, with a talismanic presence already tied to a deal through to the summer of 2023.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. are, however, aware of the speculation that continues to rage regarding interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid, with it possible that they may seek to end those rumours by putting an extension in place with their Egyptian superstar.

What has been said?

That issue is yet to be addressed, with Salah telling Sky Sports when asked about contract talks: "No one is talking to me about anything, I can’t say much about that.

"No one at the club talked to me about anything, so I don’t know."

Will Salah stay at Liverpool?

The 28-year-old has admitted that a switch to Spain may appeal to him at some stage.

His exploits in England, which have seen 123 goals recorded through 198 games, make Salah of obvious appeal to ambitious sides around the world.

Change has been mooted on Merseyside, with it suggested that Klopp needs to freshen up his squad from front to back after enduring a humbling fall from grace in 2020-21.

Salah could form part of those plans, but he is eager to point out that there is still plenty for him to achieve with Liverpool.

He added on his ambitions for the immediate future, with another Golden Boot being chased down: "I want to win a Premier League again. I want to win a Champions League again.

"It is a great thing to win and I want to win it again and again. It is part of our job to win trophies."

Liverpool, who are sweating on Champions League qualification as they sit sixth in the Premier League table, will be back in action on Sunday when taking in a trip to old adversaries Manchester United.

