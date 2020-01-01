‘Salah wouldn’t fall over in the street, but it’s a foul’ – Liverpool star defended from dive accusations by Crouch

The former Reds striker says players have to go to ground when touched in order for referees to give them the big decisions that they deserve

Mohamed Salah would not “fall over if he suffered such contact in the street” but had every right to go to ground in order to earn a penalty against West Ham, says Peter Crouch, with the forward being defended from dive accusations.

The Egyptian superstar took a tumble during a Premier League clash with the Hammers at Anfield on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp’s side were trailing when Salah hit the deck under pressure from Arthur Masuaku.

Replays showed that minimal contact was made with Salah’s leg as he went over inside the box, but a penalty was awarded and the prolific 28-year-old converted from the spot himself.

Criticism has been aimed in the Liverpool star’s direction on the back of his theatrics, with plenty suggesting that match officials were conned into making a big ball.

Crouch is not buying that, with referees often needing to see their hand forced when it comes to important decisions.

The former Liverpool striker accepts that Salah was not scythed down, but also feels that questions of his actions are unjust as there was no act of simulation that breached sporting etiquette.

“I do not think he dived but Salah made sure that Kevin Friend, the referee, knew there had been contact from Arthur Masuaku - and if there is contact then it is a penalty,” Crouch told the Daily Mail.

“You might not like the fact Salah went to ground or the fact he made the most of the challenge but the fact is, it was a foul.

“Do I think Salah would fall over if he suffered such contact in the street? No. But his job is to do his best for his team and Masuaku gave him the opportunity to get the decision.

“It will be debated now but, at the end of the season, if Liverpool win the league, do you think anyone will say anything about how they got three points against West Ham? Not a chance. The only thing Liverpool will be bothered about is that they got them.

“Perhaps things would be different if referees started awarding fouls when players remain on their feet.

“By that, I mean forwards get dragged and kicked so many times but don't believe a referee will give them a decision unless they go down.”