Salah 'was never selfish' says Liverpool's Klopp after star man shines against Southampton

The Reds' manager said that his talismanic forward was key to his team as scorer and creator after he turned in a brace against the Saints

Jurgen Klopp has ridiculed those who suggested Mohamed Salah is selfish, saying ’s Egyptian forward is “no more selfish than he should be.”

Salah scored a brace against as the Reds swatted them aside 4-0 to take a 22-point lead at the top of the Premier League. No team has ever lead the top-flight by as many points at the conclusion of a days’ play.

Despite his goalscoring feats Salah drew plaudits from his manager for his link-up play, with Klopp also making the point that a finisher is necessary if the buildup of people like Roberto Firmino isn’t to go to waste.

“A week ago people were talking about Mo Salah,” the German told a press conference. “Mo was never selfish, or more selfish than he should be.

“A striker in the right position, we have seen goals from Mo where he scores in between four players and finds the roof of the goal.

“Then when you don’t score people say you should have passed here or there.

“He was very unselfish [against Southampton] and he got the balls back so he could score.

“Bobby is just exceptional, a very football smart person, I do not know a player like him, that is true.

“But even a player like Bobby needs an address where he can send the ball, because he cannot take the ball and turn and run alone. How he uses the skills of his mates is special.”

Klopp’s side are not letting off the gas at all, despite what appears to be an insurmountable lead.

He says that the spirit of his team as they look to become only the second team to go through a Premier League season undefeated is embodied by captain Jordan Henderson.

“Hendo is one example,” Klopp added. “There are plenty of others. But did he look like the captain of a team that is 19 points ahead?

“Not for a second. It looked as though if we lose we are relegated. That is how the boys were. That is the only way for us to win a game. It is always the same.”

Liverpool’s next Premier League game is against on February 15.