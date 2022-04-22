'Er, I think so?' - Salah wants to stay at Liverpool but jokes he will leave if Reds 'want me to go'

Mohamed Salah says he wants to stay at Liverpool and is surprised at the speculation surrounding his future at Anfield.

Salah has been a central figure in Liverpool's success since joining the club in 2017, helping them to Premier League and Champions League titles as well as their push for a historic quadruple this season.

He only has one year left on his contract after the end of this season, however, and there has been speculation that a gap in financial demands between player and club is a sticking point.

What has Salah said about his future?

Asked by FourFourTwo about media speculation and whether he would be signing a new Liverpool contract, a surprised Salah said: "Yeah. Er, I think so?"

He then jokes: "But if they want me to go, that’s something different!"

While talks have gone on for some time over a new deal for Salah without resolution, the Egyptian insists he has not just been holding out for more money.

He said on what his future holds: "I don’t know, I have one year left. I think the fans know what I want, but in the contract it’s not everything about the money at all. So I don’t know, I can’t tell you exactly. I have one year left and the fans know what I want."

While speculation and rumours will only grow the longer Salah does not sign an extension, the 29-year-old is taking a relaxed approach to any new deal.

He said: "I’m not worried, I don’t let myself worry about something. The season didn’t finish yet, so let’s finish it in the best possible way – that’s the most important thing. Then in the last year, we’re going to see what’s going to happen."

Will Salah sign a new deal at Liverpool?

A number of top clubs have been linked with Salah, including Real Madrid and Barcelona, but the 29-year-old insisted that he would happily spend the remainder of his career at Liverpool when he discussed his future back in October 2021.

Six months later there is still no new contract, however, and Salah gave a rather cryptic answer when asked about his future at the beginning of April.

"What can I say? There are many things that people don't know about it," the forward said. "I can't be selfish and talk about my situation, we are in the most important moment for the team."

