Salah wants new season to start tomorrow as Liverpool forward reveals Champions League final regret

Mohamed Salah says he wishes the new season would start tomorrow after failing to win the Champions League with Liverpool.

The Reds were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in the final in Paris last week, ending their campaign in disappointment despite their FA Cup and Carabao Cup successes.

Salah expressed his disappointment in Liverpool's European upset and says he is raring to go for next season.

What has Salah said about Liverpool's UCL final defeat?

The Egypt star took to Twitter on Thursday to thank the fans for their support.

He wrote: "I cannot express in words how much we wanted to bring that trophy back to Liverpool but in the end we couldn’t. I cannot thank the fans enough for your support.

"It has been a very long season but a part of me wishes the next one starts again tomorrow."

How did Salah perform in 2021-22?

Despite their inability to win the Premier League and Champions League, Liverpool finished the season with a cup double and Salah played a vital role in their fight for silverware.

He claimed the Premier League Golden Boot by scoring 23 goals in the top-flight, sharing the award with Tottenham star Son Heung-min.

Salah also finished top of the assist chart in the league by setting up 13 goals.

He also chipped in with eight goals and two assists in their journey to the Champions League final.

